Randolph "Randy" Parke

GERING, NE - Randolph "Randy" Parke, 60, of Gering, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Reverence Funeral Parlor in Scottsbluff with Pastor Mike Erdman officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Reverence Funeral Parlor. The funeral service will be livestreamed and recorded to Randy's obituary page viewable at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Randy was born September 7, 1961, in Casper, Wyoming to Louis and Mary Ann Parke. He attended Kelly Walsh High School and the job corp. He later became employed as a care provider through the State of Nebraska.

Randy met the love of his life, Merry Marchington, and they spent 37 wonderful years together raising their family. Many of those years Randy and Merry jokingly referred to as "Life In The Car" as they scooted around to their sons' various activities.He enjoyed grilling and smoking meat, fishing, football, and NASCAR. Randy was a member of The Band @ getting The Band back together. Randy devoted his life to nurturing his family unit. He was always there to lovingly teach, tease and be tough when necessary. Randy treasured the moments he spent with his grandkids and the times they were together were always memorable.

Survivors include his loving partner, Merry Marchington; sons, Kevin, Wayne and Ben Marchington; grandchildren, Destanie, Andrew, Serinity, Katy, Atrayu, Thomas, and Merry-Wind; siblings, Steve, Kevin, Tammy, Carol, Julie, Russell, Paul and Ellen, Robert and Debbie, Jack and Tressa, Jason and Tamara, as well as Jessica Adams, June Laravie, and John David; along with uncountable aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Ann Parke and Jack Weisz; son, Jeremiah Marchington; and in-laws, Irene Yelton, and Kathy, Slick and Chris Thomas.