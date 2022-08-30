Randy Weber, resident of Houston, TX, died unexpectedly on August 1, 2022 at the age of 67.

Randy is survived by his children: Matthew and Stephanie Weber; three granddaughters; sister, Carolyn Elliott; nephew, Mark Elliott and niece, Cody Boyer.

Randy was born in Casper, WY on June 27, 1955 to Bill and Wanda Weber. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1973, where he was a standout in football, basketball and track and then went on to play baseball for the University of Wyoming for one season. He then worked in the oil field and eventually earned a degree in education at Southwest Texas State.

Randy then earned a master’s degree in petroleum engineering. He always stayed involved in athletics, coaching high school football, completing the Boston Marathon and multiple bike races. Randy was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities, including playing the guitar and singing during services. He will be missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Randy will be buried privately, next to his parents in Cuero, TX.