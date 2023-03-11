Ray Joseph Haydel II passed away peacefully January 15, 2023 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions of natural causes. Ray was born March 16, 1936 in New Orleans Louisiana. Ray was the oldest child from his father, Ray J. Haydel and mother, Agnes Haydel.
He is survived by his brother, Stan Haydel of Houston; sister, Trish Kessler of New Orleans; wife, Mary Haydel of Casper and five children: Ray J. Haydel III (Leslie Chi), Katherine Haydel of Houston, Steven Haydel of Monroe, Tori (Andy McLanahan) of Saint George, Elizabeth (Craig Rapoza) of Long Beach. Ray and Mary have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ray was a fun-loving person all his life, sometimes at the other person’s expense. He was never without a smile and he knew how to make others laugh. The things he was most dedicated to were his job, his faith, and his family. He worked for Exxon for 42 years moving and moving up from New Orleans to Pensacola and Niceville, Florida to Mobile then Memphis back to New Orleans onto Casper, Grand Junction, Corpus Christi, Houston, Texas and finally back to Casper, Wyoming. Ray felt he had married a “beauty queen” and sincerely loved his family. He was always true to his faith, volunteering as a chaplain everywhere he landed. To his last day he shared his love for Cajun food with those around him. His final words were, “I’m grateful for being so lucky to have lived a good life”.
A Catholic service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to Central Wyoming Hospice or your favorite charitable organization.