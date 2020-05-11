× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Rayalan Chavez, resident of Casper, WY passed away at home on May 8, 2020 at 57 years old.

He was always keeping busy with his many hobbies. He loved hunting, fishing, watching football, and Bruce Lee movies.

He made his living doing one of his favorite things, welding.

But his true love was his family. He made everyone feel loved who knew him and he made sure you knew it. He was such a kind and loving person who always had a joke to tell and a laugh that was contagious. He will be missed by so many.

He leaves behind his significant other, Carolyn Thornock; the mother of his daughters, Gigi Thompson; his daughters, Tasha and Dawnae Chave and Kalee Blazek; grandchildren, Chance, Maria, Savion, Davin, and Tristan; parents, Ray and Carmen Chavez; sisters, Gerrie Stearns, Corrina Meyer, and Clorie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

