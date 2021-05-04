CASPER - On May 2, 2021 Raymond Eugene Parsons, 89, went to be with the Lord. He was a proud Wyoming native with strong ties to The Sandbar History of Casper Wyoming.

“Gene” spent his youth hauling and delivering ice around town but grew into a man that could warm any room. Living life to the fullest was Gene's sport, along with boxing, billiards, cards, and golf. He traveled the world through his military service (Army-Korea) and while refereeing for USA Boxing and the Olympic trials.

Later in life the world traveled to him when he became an iconic cowboy figure for tourists visiting the family ranches. He would outwork ranch hands half his age and get double the amount of laughs from anyone within earshot.

He was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and an inspiration to those fortunate enough to meet him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Parsons; parents, Glenn and Alta Parsons; and step-mother, Millie Parsons.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Carlton (Chris Starr); son, John Parsons (Jamie); Eric Carlton (Julie); Chad Carlton (Crystal); Nicholas Starr (Alexsis); and four great-grandchildren.

A small family service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming.