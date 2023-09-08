Funeral services for Raymond Ralph Ramirez, 76, better known as “Ray” to his friends and family, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Philip Vaske officiating and Misty Connelly as the eulogist. Inurnment will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, Wyoming at a later date.

He passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home in Douglas.

Ray was born Thursday, March 13, 1947 to Suzie (Ramirez) and Joseph Valentine Ramiriz Sr. in Torrington. He was the tenth child of thirteen children. Ray attended school in Douglas and Torrington. He served in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Following his discharge from the National Guard he ventured into a successful career of welding and fabrication, both for himself, Ramirez Welding, and for others, retiring from Igo Oilfield Service.

Ray loved hot rodding, boating, skiing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with his many family members and friends. He expressed his may talents through his hard work and also the many beautiful cars he built from the ground up. Among the many builds over the years, he was most proud of his Red Pro Street 1970 step side with a chop top, suicide doors, Grand AM wrap around seats, and blown big block Chevy.

He won many trophies and awards to show for his labor of hard work.

Ray was met at Heaven’s door by his son, Patrick Mohr; great grandson, Acestyn James Butterfus – Ramirez; his parents, Joe and Suzie; five brothers; and three sisters.

Ray is survived by his children, Misty Connelly and Erik Ramirez; siblings, Josephine Apodaca, Isabel Martinez, Cathy Bubnick, and Tommy Ramirez; grandchildren, Briana, Chase, Chandler, Shenay, Jake, Raymond, Aspen, Nicholas, and Elisha; and three great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office and Tom Nunn for their assistance during this most difficult time.

