CHANDLER, Ariz.—Raymond Theodore Putra passed away on December 10, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. He was 86 years old. Ray was born on April 24, 1934 in Dodson, Montana to proud parents Theodore Gail Putra and Doris Myrtle Ragland. At a young age, Ray and his family moved to Casper, WY. Ray attended school in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School where he enjoyed gaining new knowledge and participating in numerous sports.

While attending NCHS, Ray met the love of his life, Kathryn Louise Hornecker. The two married in 1954. Ray and Kathryn eventually moved to Ft. Bragg, NC where Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army. One of his favorite things to do while at Ft. Bragg was jumping out of airplanes.

Throughout the majority of his life, Ray resided in Casper, WY while he and Kathryn raised four children. During this time, Ray worked in several different industries and started various businesses. After Kathryn retired from being a school social worker, she and Ray moved to Chandler, AZ.

In addition to being a loving husband and a proud patriot, Ray was an exceptional father, an incredible grandfather, and an amazing friend to those lucky enough to have known him. Overall, Ray was an extraordinary human being who exhibited strong work ethic, determination, an abundance of knowledge, and kindness to all. He will forever be greatly missed!