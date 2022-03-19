SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Rebecca Kim Urwiller (Marolf) passed away suddenly on the evening of March 3, 2022 with her family by her side in Salt Lake City, UT.

She was born on July 15, 1957, in Windsor, MO. Daughter of Paul Victor Marolf (1916-2013) and Gwendaline Rebecca Thompson (1920-1988). She was active in cheerleading and band during high school. Rebecca continued her education at the University of Central Missouri, where she received her degree in Art. After college, she made the adventurous leap to move to Casper, WY; where she met her husband. They went on to have two children.

Throughout her life Rebecca continued to fill their home with her art. She also loved antiquing, reading, and most of all, being a mother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Neil Jon Urwiller; son, Alex Paul Urwiller; daughter-in-law, Melanie JoAnn Urwiller (Stull); daughter, Amanda Jean Osburn (Urwiller); son-in-law, Phil Warren Osburn and grandson, Levi Warren Osburn.

Rebecca will be fondly remembered by her loved ones and friends as a vibrant, fun loving, young spirited woman.

A memorial service will be held for immediate family.