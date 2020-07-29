LUSK - Rebecca Lynn Clark, 50, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Niobrara County High School Auditorium. Interment will follow in the Lusk Cemetery.
Pier Funer Home
To send flowers to the family of Becky (Rebecca) Clark, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 31
Funeral Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Niobrara County High School Audotorium
West 5th Street
Lusk, WY 82225
West 5th Street
Lusk, WY 82225
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.