LUSK - Rebecca Lynn Clark, 50, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Niobrara County High School Auditorium. Interment will follow in the Lusk Cemetery.

Service information

Jul 31
Funeral Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
2:00PM
Niobrara County High School Audotorium
West 5th Street
Lusk, WY 82225
