Rebecca Lynn Clark

Becky’s lifelong passion of showing kindness to others through her work in healthcare began at a young age. Her early years were spent as a child in Sheridan, Wyoming before moving to Laramie, Wyoming where she attended Laramie High School. Throughout high school, Becky was involved in numerous athletic and academic extracurricular activities. She particularly enjoyed track and continued to enjoy running until she was no longer able to do so. After graduating Laramie High School in 1989, she went to fashion design school in Texas before deciding that health care was truly her calling.

Following her passion of caring for others, Becky worked as a surgical technician at a care center in Laramie and as a nurse in multiple health care settings, including Niobrara Community Hospital. Her education continued throughout her life where she achieved her dream of receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010. Although Becky’s life was her family, after obtaining her BSN, she moved into the most important role in her professional life when she became the Niobrara County School District Nurse. Her care for children was second-to-none. When, due to her health, she was no longer able to work as a school nurse, she took pride in her own boutique, “Becky’s Bling”, using her previous education in fashion design. Throughout her life, Becky loved to travel; however, near the end of her life she appreciated being able to stay home with her family and friends.