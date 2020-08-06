Rebecca Sue Zuchowski

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Rebecca passed peacefully at home with her sister and niece by her side on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Becki was born in Dodge City, Kansas on June 10, 1945. She and her family moved to Casper in 1959. During high school she worked at the old Rex’s Drive-in in downtown Casper. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963. She and her high school friends still met for many trips and get togethers.

Becki attended the University of Wyoming, where she met and married Robert “Bob” Zuchowski in 1965. They both received bachelor’s degrees in 1967. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, and they were stationed in Germany. Returning home in 1969, they began their family in Grand Island, New York. Becki and Bob returned with their young family to Casper, Wyoming in 1977.

Known as ‘Mrs. Z.’, Becki taught elementary school in Casper for twenty-two years. She ran a tight ship in the classroom. She enjoyed working with her teaching colleagues and students. It pleased her later to see her students as prospering adults.

A love for tennis was passed down from her parents. Becki was an avid part of the tennis scene in Casper during the 1980’s. She had the opportunity to travel to Wimbledon with her mother and sister. She passed love of the game on to her children.