Rebecca Sue Zuchowski

CASPER—Rebecca passed peacefully at home with her sister and niece by her side on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Becki was born in Dodge City, Kansas on June 10, 1945. She and her family moved to Casper in 1959. During high school she worked at the old Rex’s Drive-in in downtown Casper. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963. She and her high school friends still met for many trips and get togethers.
Becki attended the University of Wyoming, where she met and married Robert “Bob” Zuchowski in 1965. They both received bachelor’s degrees in 1967. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, and they were stationed in Germany. Returning home in 1969, they began their family in Grand Island, New York. Becki and Bob returned with their young family to Casper, Wyoming in 1977.
Known as ‘Mrs. Z.’, Becki taught elementary school in Casper for twenty-two years. She ran a tight ship in the classroom. She enjoyed working with her teaching colleagues and students. It pleased her later to see her students as prospering adults.
A love for tennis was passed down from her parents. Becki was an avid part of the tennis scene in Casper during the 1980’s. She had the opportunity to travel to Wimbledon with her mother and sister. She passed love of the game on to her children.
Keeping herself busy constantly, Becki was a voracious reader. She had bridge clubs, tennis groups, and played golf for many years. Along with her husband Bob, they made the pilgrimage to Laramie for many Wyoming Cowboy Football games. She liked to travel. Many beignets and cafe au lait trips were enjoyed, along with many cinnamon rolls.
Becki was so incredibly privileged to be surrounded by friends and neighbors in the community who truly cared about her and looked out for her. Whether it be going out to dinner with friends, getting a haircut, or resting after her walk at the mall with a large group of faithful comrades. Those friendships are ones she cherished, and Becki’s family will be forever grateful.
Becki was preceded in death by her father and mother, Derb and Mary Jo Scott; and her husband, Bob Zuchowski.
She is survived by her brother, John (Kathleen) Scott; brothers, Kent and Todd Scott; sister, Barb (Tom ) Rea; daughter, Andrea (Leonard) Burrows; her sons, Scott and Rob (Megan) Zuchowski; grandchildren, Hunter, Haydon, and Adelaide Mae; many nieces, nephews and puppy, Boo.
At Becki’s request there are no services planned.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
