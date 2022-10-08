Long-time Casper resident, Red Nickerson, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the age of 100 in Mesa, AZ surrounded by family. Born on December 15, 1921, in Boston, Massachusetts to Henry Layton and Monica (Looney) Nickerson, Red was fifth in line of nine children: seven boys and two girls. Red was one of six sons who served in WWII – five of the boys came home. In service to his country, Red was stationed in Glenrock, Wyoming where he helped train bombardiers, and was lucky enough to meet his future love and life partner, Missy Brubaker. Following the completion of WWII, Red and Missy were married in Denver, Colorado; they resided in Denver for a year and a half before making Casper, Wyoming their home. Their marriage was blessed by five children: four daughters and one son. Missy passed away in 2016, one month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.

Red was a private contractor in the electrical industry, owning and operating Industrial Electric Company for more than 30 years. Following his retirement in 1984, Red and Missy began their travels, with their home port remaining Casper. Highlights of those years included piloting his airplane, cruising the inland waterways of Florida on “Miss Sea” and making wonderful memories and lasting friendships.

Red served as a board member of several organizations including the National Electrical Contractors Association, First Interstate Bank Board of Directors, Casper Boat Club (Commodore), and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Vestry. Red was also a member of the Casper Rotary Club and a volunteer for Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

In 2017, Red became an “AZ Snowbird”, spending his winters in Mesa. Red enjoyed his daily walks around the Good Life Resort and chatting with friends. He also enjoyed playing his harmonica and “jamming” with neighbors during street parties and cocktail hours. On his 100th birthday, Red had a grand celebration with his family and friends in Mesa and wrapped up the season by serving as Grand Marshal of the resort’s Mardi Gras parade.

Red is survived by his sister, Paulina and brother, Charlie; children: Carol (Charles) Lambert, Rhea Dickover, Kathy Nickerson, Debbie (Bill) Brandon and David (Cheryl) Nickerson; eleven grandchildren: Christopher, Michelle (Jonathan), Carrie, Suzanne (Matt), Jennifer (Brett), Jeff, Laura (Phil), Trenton, Robert (Melanie), Mike (Marie), and Kelly (Paul); and 18 great-grandchildren. Red was preceded in death by his wife, six siblings and son-in-law, Greg.

A memorial service with military honors will be held the summer of 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. Memorial contributions: Natrona County Meals on Wheels, 1760 East 12th Street, Casper, WY 82601.