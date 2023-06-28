CASPER — Red Nickerson, 100, passed away on September 27, 2022. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Courtyard, 701 S. Wolcott St., Casper.
Red Nickerson
