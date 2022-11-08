 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reida Kay Schwamb

CASPER — Reida Kay Schwamb, 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1—3 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott St. and continued at The Back Door in Casper.

