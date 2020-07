Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CASPER - Reita J. (Donohue) Fredricks, 85, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2736 Knollwood Dr., in Casper.