Reita J. (Donohue) Fredricks

CASPER—Reita Josephine Donohue was born on July 5, 1934 in Casper, WY to parents Thomas J. and Edna R. Donohue. She completed her family when she joined two older sisters, Doris (Rand) and Margaret “Peggy” (Krippell) at their home. She attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School K-eighth grade, then NCHS where she graduated in 1952. In her high school years she was active in school activities, competing as a cheerleader and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year.

Reita married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Kelly, in November of 1953 and together added Valerie Peak (Pat Ott) of Douglas, Michael (Maureen) Kelly of Las Vegas, and Sean (Cindy) Kelly of Casper. They moved to Las Vegas to work and raise kids, later divorcing, but remaining best friends.

Reita returned to her home town, Casper, where she met the love of her life John Fredricks. They Married in November 1963, and with this union added Kimberly (McCoy) and Stevie Fredricks to their pack, completing their family. Reita and John, together with Eddie, raised their bunch and even added Eddie’s son, Kevin to their summer adventures.

Upon her return to Casper, Reita worked for Shell Oil Company, and later began her career at WESC for the State of Wyoming, retiring from there in 1991.