Reita J. (Donohue) Fredricks

CASPER—Reita Josephine Donohue was born on July 5, 1934 in Casper, WY to parents Thomas J. and Edna R. Donohue. She completed her family when she joined two older sisters, Doris (Rand) and Margaret “Peggy” (Krippell) at their home. She attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School K-eighth grade, then NCHS where she graduated in 1952. In her high school years she was active in school activities, competing as a cheerleader and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year.
Reita married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Kelly, in November of 1953 and together added Valerie Peak (Pat Ott) of Douglas, Michael (Maureen) Kelly of Las Vegas, and Sean (Cindy) Kelly of Casper. They moved to Las Vegas to work and raise kids, later divorcing, but remaining best friends.
Reita returned to her home town, Casper, where she met the love of her life John Fredricks. They Married in November 1963, and with this union added Kimberly (McCoy) and Stevie Fredricks to their pack, completing their family. Reita and John, together with Eddie, raised their bunch and even added Eddie’s son, Kevin to their summer adventures.
Upon her return to Casper, Reita worked for Shell Oil Company, and later began her career at WESC for the State of Wyoming, retiring from there in 1991.
Reita was full of love and life, she was strong and graceful in all that she did. She was breathtakingly beautiful inside and out. She was fun loving, caring, intelligent and bold. She was stubborn and feisty and loved to laugh. Her smile and elegance could light up any room. She was a Best Friend, a Matron of Honor, a life-line to family and friends; a voice of reason, a Wife, a Mother, Aunt, Nana, and Great Grandma. She was the glue that kept us strong and held us all together. 85 years she blessed us with her gentle, compassionate, devoted and loyal soul, and we wish we could have her for 85 more.
Reita passed away peacefully in her own bed, on her own terms, carrying that tenacious spirit about her, till her last day.
Reita was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Edna Donohue; sisters, Doris and Peggy; brothers- in-law, Ollie Rand and Bill Krippell; sons- in- law, Patrick Peak, and Charlie McCoy; her husband, John Fredricks; and friends, Ed Kelly and Kevin Kelly.
Reita is survived by her children, Valerie Peak, Mike Kelly, Sean Kelly, Kim McCoy and Steve Fredricks; grandchildren, Travis (Sarah) Peak, Kelly (Nicholas) Benardis, Justin Kelly, Mikey (Amanda) Kelly, Lauren Henson, Conner Fredricks, Selena Kelly, Blake Kelly, Kevin Kelly, and Zane Kelly; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Jack Benardis, Waylon Henson, Rowyn, Remi and Ryder Peak; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 11, 2020 from 1pm-4pm, 2736 Knollwood Dr., Casper WY. Please join us and share memories and Stories.
