CASPER—Rena Gail Watts, 74, of Casper, WY, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born to Muriel (Boykin) and Warren Dausman, September 16, 1945, in Mobile, AL. Rena graduated from Murphy High School in 1963 and attended Mobile Christian College. She married Lee Watts in 1967. Places of residence included Green River and Casper, WY.

Rena is survived by her mother, Muriel Boykin; her husband, Lee Watts; her daughter, Kathy Heuer (Brent); and grandchildren, Gabriel and Mariah; and her son, Jeremy Watts, all of Casper.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren Dausman.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 24th. Services will be held at Newcomer’s Saturday at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at Casper Alliance Church at 2000 Casper Street.

