Rev. Karen Sue Sundland

Early on the morning of February 9, 2023, Reverend Karen Sue Sundland, Pastor of Laramie First Baptist Church, passed from this life into the Kingdom after a brief illness. Her fiance, Reverend Eric John Lundquist of Waukesha, WI was at her bedside.

A Casper, WY native, Karen was predeceased by her father, Milton Sundland and mother, Emily Annastazie (Hauzer) Sundland. In addition to Eric, she is survived by cousins across the nation, including Marlys Powell of Oregon, Charli Gill of South Dakota and Justin Keller of Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be performed at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby Street in Laramie on Saturday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. A potluck lunch and reception will follow the service. To attend virtually follow the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/3077454106

Another memorial service will be performed at First Baptist Church in West Allis, 1576 S. 78th St., West Allis, WI on April 22 at 11 A.M. A reception and light lunch will follow the service. Information on attending virtually will be available on the church's website, https://www.firstbaptistwestallis.org/

Visit www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.