Rev. Robert L. Fox, 72, a priest of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. A Vigil Service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, 400 Country Club Road, in Casper, Wyoming on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Casper, Wyoming on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow, again at St. Patrick’s Church Hall and burial will take place Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glenrock Cemetery in Glenrock, Wyoming. Fr. Robert lived a remarkable life. For more details, please go to gormanfh.com where his obituary is posted and the live stream link will be provided.