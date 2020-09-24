× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Private services will be held for Rex Randolph who died September 15, 2020 in Casper. He was born August 24, 1937 in Plainview, Texas the son of Beula and Louis Randolph. He attended schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1960 with a BA degree in journalism. He served in the US Army, then returned to Tulsa where he was employed by Amerada Hess as a petroleum landman. He was transferred to Casper in 1966. He married Karen Romans in 1968.

Rex’s outgoing personality and entrepreneurial spirit were well suited to the landman profession. He quickly established a network within the Casper oil patch. With the encouragement of that network, he boldly struck out on his own in 1967 and initially built a lease position in the Powder River Basin. In the early 70’s, in partnership with the “group” of other oil independents, Rex was the first landman on the ground in the Evanston area following Amoco’s big strike in the Overthrust Belt. Successful oil ventures continued through the 80’s.

Rex’s second profession was managing the financial dealings associated with golf and other sporting ventures. He organized an annual pilgrimage to Steamboat Springs—attended by many of Casper’s active golfers. The event and his auctioneering at the opening calcutta were legendary.