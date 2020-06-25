Rhea A. “Bud” Tillard
DOUGLAS—Rhea A. “Bud” Tillard, 96, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Douglas Park Cemetery with Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating. Interment will be in the Tillard family plot. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Gorman Funeral Home.

