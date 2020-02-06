CASPER—Funeral Mass for Richard A. “Dick” Burge will be celebrated Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Dick passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Life Care Center of Casper.

Dick was born October 28, 1921 in Hutchinson, Kansas to George and Florence (Verchere) Burge. He graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City and attended the University of Kansas where he majored in Chemical Engineering.

After graduation in 1943, he went to work for Standard Oil Company of Indiana and was offered a position in Casper, Wyoming where he worked for 33 years. He was then transferred to the Chicago office as Director of Safety working for the VP of Refining and Engineering for five years, retiring in 1981.

While in high school, Dick met Jean Mae Sellers with whom he became quite smitten. After her graduation from the University of Kansas, she accepted an invitation to visit him in Casper and never left. They were married in June 1945. The couple were active in the Presbyterian Church, PTA, Civil Service Commission and Girl Scouts. They raised two children, Judith Karen and Richard William. Summer vacations were always a time of joy and exploration visiting grandparents in Kansas City and camping on Crazy Woman Creek in the Big Horns.

