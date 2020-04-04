× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MESA, Ariz.—Richard Allyn Straatsma, 70, former resident of Midwest, Wyoming, passed away from natural causes on March 27, 2020 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born May 28, 1949 in Butte, Montana, to Leonard and Ruth Straatsma. He grew up in Midwest and following high school graduation in 1967, joined the United States Army. After extensive training, including graduation from Officer Candidate School (OCS), Richard went on to serve two tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Captain Straatsma was a helicopter pilot with “C” Company, 101st Airborne. During his service he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and four air medals.

After his Army discharge, he married and moved to Denver, Colorado working various jobs in and around Denver for many years before moving to Phoenix, Arizona. There he returned to his love of flying and worked as a helicopter pilot for many years, flying tours over the Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon West and in Hawaii, along with medical evacuation (medivac) in the private sector.

He is survived by his son, Cameron and daughter-in-law, Heather; his mother, Ruth; brother, Steve; and two sisters, Laurel and Tracy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, and brother, Gary.

He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. Due to the current nationwide health crisis, no memorial service can be held at this time.

