MESA, AZ — Richard Christian “Dick” Reitz, 91, beloved father and husband, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Dick was born November 26, 1931, in North Platte, Nebraska, the eldest of four children born to Christian and Rosa Reitz. He grew up in the Paxton, Nebraska community on the family farm south of town, graduating from Paxton High School in 1949. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Colorado in 1953.

Dick joined the United States Navy and served as a journalist from 1953-55.

He met and married Phyllis Ann Parker on July 23, 1955, in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

He earned a master’s degree in English literature from Middlebury College in 1960.

Dick and Phyllis had two daughters, Delia and Jill. He dearly loved his wife and daughters and the young family enjoyed many long trips camping and traveling together during the summers.

Dick had a long and successful career as an English teacher, division chair and administrator at Casper College.

After retirement, Dick and Phyllis traveled full time throughout North America for nine years in their motor home.

Dick was an accomplished photographer and owned and piloted his own airplane. He was also an active hunter and fly fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.

Later, he became an author and published his books of autobiography “Home” and “Leaving Lakehouse,” poetry “Shortgrass Prairie” and “Prairie, Mountain, Desert and Beyond,” and hunting and fishing “Internal Landscape, External Reality.”

Richard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Reitz, of Mesa, Arizona; a daughter, Jill (Jerry) Sullivan, of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Michael Reitz, of Rockledge, Florida; a sister-in-law, Nancy Michaels, of North Platte, Nebraska; two nephews; six nieces; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Delia Reitz; a sister, Rosalee Lewis; a brother, Timothy Reitz; a sister-in law, Isabell Reitz; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tributes or memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at JDRF.org.

Dick’s ashes will be scattered at his beloved Alcova Reservoir in Natrona County, Wyoming, where he enjoyed boating and where he spent many happy years with family and friends.

