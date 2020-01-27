CASPER—On January 21, 2020 Richard “Colin” Taylor died at home in Casper, WY. Colin was born on July 19, 1939 to Oscar “Sandy” Taylor and Ethel “Peggie” Taylor in Casper, WY. The family lived and ranched in the Hole-In-The-Wall country of Natrona and Johnson County before moving to Montana where Colin attended school, graduating from the Montana School of Mines with a degree in petroleum engineering.

Colin met Carolyn “Connie” Fales in Cody, WY, and the two were married on February 10, 1967. Colin and Connie moved to Casper where Colin worked at R. L. Manning until it closed. Colin was active in Alcoholics Anonymous in Casper, and worked as an addiction counselor, helping many to free themselves from addiction.

Colin enjoyed camping and fishing, but his great passion was the history of the Hole-In-The-Wall country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Colin was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Russell and Lynn Taylor.

Colin is survived by his daughters, Glenna Fales (Cody), Debbie Taylor (Casper), and Gari Michele Taylor-Leete (Steven, Casper); as well as numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hoofprints of the Past Museum in Kaycee, WY.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.