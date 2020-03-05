Richard Dean “Dick” Berryman
Richard Dean “Dick” Berryman

DOUGLAS - Richard Dean “Dick” Berryman, 70, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the McKibben Cafeteria at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds with Pastor Zack Andrews of the First Baptist Church in Douglas officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel

