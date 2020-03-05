You have free articles remaining.
DOUGLAS - Richard Dean “Dick” Berryman, 70, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the McKibben Cafeteria at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds with Pastor Zack Andrews of the First Baptist Church in Douglas officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel
To send flowers to the family of RICHARD BERRYMAN, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
McKibben Cafeteria
400 West Center Street
Douglas, WY 82633
400 West Center Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Guaranteed delivery before RICHARD's Funeral Service begins.