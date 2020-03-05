Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

DOUGLAS - Richard Dean “Dick” Berryman, 70, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Douglas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the McKibben Cafeteria at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds with Pastor Zack Andrews of the First Baptist Church in Douglas officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.