A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” Lee Fullmer, 81, will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the EWC Auditorium with Pastor Jason Harshberger officiating. Dick passed away August 12, 2023 in Greeley, Colorado and cremation has taken place. Memorials can be made to Goshen County Victim Assistance Program in Dick’s name. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.