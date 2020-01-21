Richard Dion Palato
Richard Dion Palato

Richard Dion Palato

CASPER—Richard Dion Palato, 51, passed away January 18, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. He loved God and his country. He spent 25 years in the Army. Serving tours in the Gulf War and two tours in Iraq. He was a laborer in the oilfield dealing in downhole tools. He was a phenomenal and loving husband to Shannon and father to Anastasia Rose.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Palato; step-mother, Jo Palato; brother, Jeff Tucker; and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife and daughter; mother, Debi Tucker; stepfather, Drew Tucker; and eight siblings, Betty, Valerie, Marilyn, Dolly, Bonnie, Andrew, Valentino and Jodell, and extended family.

A memorial service will be 11:00am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

