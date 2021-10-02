CASPER—It is with sadness that we give notice that Richard Francis “Kelly” Bolender passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. His loving family was there to support him in his final days. He lived a long, happy, productive life.

Kel’s incredible life began in Buffalo, New York on June 22, 1925. He graduated high school in East Aurora, New York. He proudly joined the armed service during WWII two months before his 18th birthday, trained as a paratrooper, and served in the 82nd Airborne and the 508 Parachute Infantry until the end of the war (1943-1946).

Upon returning to the United States he graduated with an engineering degree at Colorado School of Mines in 1952. While in college, he met Marilyn “Mike” Elaine Goodman and they fell in love. They married in 1949 in Wray, Colorado. They cherished their love and their lives together for the next 72 years.

Kel worked for the Ohio Oil Co./Marathon Oil Co. as a petroleum engineer and safety engineer for 32 years. Throughout those years he lived with his wife and children in Grass Creek, Cody, Powell, and Casper. But he was always able to leave work and come home to be a great husband and a loving dad.