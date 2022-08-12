Richard H. Haag

Richard H. Haag, 92 passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Beloved husband for 71 years of Charlotte Haag (nee Coleman); father of Sue (Rick) Benedick and Cindy (Woody) Hiatt; grandfather of Lindsay (Neal Buschmann) Kosteck, Justin (Brittany Jaecques) Benedick, Sarah (Jacob) Duncan and Madeline (Zack Eaton) Hiatt; great-grandfather of five; brother of Carole (late Billy J.) Hill and late Robert (Mickey) Haag; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Richard founded Haag's Furniture, was President/CEO of Carondelet Savings and Loan and a long time member of Gardenville-Cache Lodge #455 AF&AM, Scottish Rite and Moolah Temple, serving as Potentate of Moolah Temple in 1988. Richard retired with Charlotte to Lake of the Ozarks and became a well known fishing guide. Retirement also included driving a bright yellow school bus (#19) for Camdenton R-3 schools for 21 years, serving two generations of children. Richard was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at Waypoint Church, 4075 Old Hwy. 94 S, St. Charles, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110.