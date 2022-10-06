CASPER—Richard H. Oliver, 65, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd, Casper, WY 82609.
