 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard H. Oliver

  • 0

CASPER—Richard H. Oliver, 65, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd, Casper, WY 82609.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New research finds petting dogs boosts neurons in brain that regulates emotional interactions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News