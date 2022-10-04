Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, WY. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (neé Edwards) to whom he had been married for 6 years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).

Born in Santa Monica, CA on February 9, 1957, Richard lived a full and diverse life dedicated to the search for beauty and truth in all places. His core passion was knowledge, which he pursued as a student and shared as a teacher. He could discuss history, music, literature, and the Catholic Faith endlessly, and many in the Casper community were lucky enough to have done so with him. His formal education earned him a Bachelors of Theology in 1978 from Living World Bible College (Pasadena, CA), a Bachelors of English Literature in 1993 from University of North Texas (Denton, TX), and a Masters of English Literature in 1995 from Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green OH).

From a distance Richard seemed a very proper man, but those close to him knew a humorous, loving, and emotional soul. He walked the world with a mission to inject every interaction with a dose of the beauty he found in scripture, music, and poetry. At the Albertsons on 2nd street, where he and his wife met as coworkers, he was often heard humming, singing, or whistling, and would reliably remember the names of his customers and their family members. He touched the lives of many and was deeply touched by every life he encountered.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd, Casper WY 82609. Newcomers Funeral Home is facilitating the arrangements.