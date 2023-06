CASPER — Richard (Dick) Holcombe, age 82, passed away March 18, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be held today, June 24th from 2:00—6:00 p.m., 8059 Easy Street—off of Cole Creek Rd.

CASPER — Elmer Sharswood Parson, Jr., 93, passed away May 30, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Casper, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 2 PM MDT. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.