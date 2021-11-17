Richard Julian Szekely

CASPER — Richard was the first born to Julian and Elizabeth Joy Szekely. In 1967, Richard had an experimental surgery to correct a congenital heart condition called Tetrology of Fallot. This surgery blessed Richard with not only a strong heart, but a gracious one.

Prior to moving to the U.S., he spent much time with his grandfather William Pearn, it was here he gained a deep appreciation for his heritage and stylish headwear.

From 1989-2000, Richard served as a Paramedic and instructor in New York, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Wyoming, where he helped organize the Med Flight program and assisted in reorganization of the Medical Center. Ultimately, a life changing injury allowed Richard to use his quick wit, heart and principles to become a lawyer.

He fiercely defended the Constitution and believed in providing legal services to those whom would otherwise go without. In addition to his own practice, he also served on the Criminal Justice Panel.

He spent his free time hunting, reloading, spending time with his beloved dog, Freya and his step-children and soul mate, Tamara.

Richard is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Joy Szekely; uncle, Gary William Pearn (Patricia); brothers, Martin Thomas, Matthew Tarquin (Claudia), and David Alexander; sister, Rebecca Jane Porter (Russell); his biological children, Matthew and Michaela; his wife and soul mate, Tamara Ann Szekely; step-children, Colin Blaine, Brendan Carter, Adelyn and Jaxsyn Clay Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julian and aunt, Lillian Bowen (Jack).

A Celebration of Life for all who knew and loved Zak, will be held on December 10, 2021 from 6:00P.M. to 8:30PM at Tate Pumphouse, 1775 West First Street, Casper, WY.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the family at Hilltop National Bank.