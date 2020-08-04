× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—A private graveside service was held for Richard “Lee” Peterson, 101, at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming with military honors accorded by Ora Call American Legion Post #10 and Laramie Peak VFW Post #3558.

Lee died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Douglas, Wyoming with his family at his bedside.

Lee was born Saturday, January 18, 1919 in Elm Creek, Nebraska the son of Ivin Anderson and Cena Marie (Miller) Peterson. He attended school in Big Springs, Nebraska, Sidney, Nebraska, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Glendo, Wyoming, and Golden, Colorado, before attending Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

Upon graduating from Mines in 1941 as a geological engineer, he joined the Army Air Corps as an aerial engineer. He then served as a Photo Interpreter with the 7th Air Force in Hawaii. Lee was then stationed on Saipan, Guam, and Okinawa. Lastly, Lee served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a combat intelligence staff officer in the 21st Bomber Command and 7th Air Force where he briefed the Commanding General and his staff on Japanese industry and aerial targets in Japan and China. Upon his honorable discharge as a Major in 1946 Lee returned to Wheatland to marry Barbara Jean Russell June 1, 1946. They were married for 57 years and had two children, Judy and Richard.