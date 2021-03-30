CASPER—Richard P. Ortiz (82) of Casper, WY, passed away on March 24, 2021. Richard was a father, brother, and friend, and will be deeply missed. Born in Carrizozo, New Mexico in 1938, he was the oldest of 11 children of Paul and Ramona Ortiz.

He was a member of the National Guard and a graduate of the University of New Mexico, getting a degree in Geology.

He began working for the New Mexico Highway Department and later American Nuclear, moving from Ruidoso and Roswell, NM, Grand Junction, CO, Laramie, WY, and Austin, TX.

In 1976 he settled in Casper with his then wife, Claudette, and their children, and began managing the state office of Wyoming Mineral Corporation, a subsidiary of Westinghouse. Richard was a successful geologist for decades during both good and challenging times and owned his own consulting firm, Sierra Blanca Geo- Services in the 1980s-1990s.

Each day was an opportunity to learn for Richard, he was a voracious reader, often reading three or more books at a time. His favorite subjects were History, in particular, the history of New Mexico and the history of the Atomic Bomb, political history, and Geology. He enjoyed golf, darts, cooking, and collecting rocks. He was known in town for sharing his famous tamales and enchiladas with friends throughout the many years in Casper.