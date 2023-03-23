CASPER — Richard R. Holcombe, age 82 of Casper, Wyoming passed away on March 18, 2023.

Dick was born September 25, 1940 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Russell Edgar Holcomb and Lillian May McElroy. He attended high school at Sheridan High School and graduated in 1958. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He worked for Halliburton Services for 40 years as a Mechanic, Supervisor, Superintendent and Regional Manager. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, reloading ammo, restoring old tractors, motorcycles, and cars, rebuilding engines, photography and gardening.

He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Dixie Meadows; son, Edward; daughters: Brenda Neether, Christine Reid and Sharon Herrman; son-in-law, Dale Herrman; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and nieces: Elaine Andrews and Patricia Rincon.

A celebration of life will be held in Casper Wyoming in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601.