Richard Ray Means, 90, of Mills, Wyoming passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home in Mills. He was born on Aug. 26, 1932 to Walter and Ethel Means in Broadwater, NE. After graduating from college in Kearney, NE, Dick was drafted to the U. S. Army. After his service he went back to college in Kearney where he met the love of his life, LaRee Gronewold. They married June 1, 1958 in Rosemont, NE. Together they had two sons, Ricky and Billy.

Dick spent most of his working years at Casper College as a Counselor and then Director of Testing. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, volunteering with many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Casper Senior Center, City of Mills Planning and Zoning, and many others. He was a people person that never met a stranger.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and his eleven siblings.

He is survived by his wife, LaRee; children, Ricky (Nancy) Means and Billy (Tammie) Means; grandchildren, Nicholas Schott, Tucker Means, and Mckenzie (Travis) Shrum; 3 great grandchildren; numerous other step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made in Dick’s memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Meals on Wheels.

A Visitation was held from 3:00 PM—6:00 PM, April 20, 2023 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow with military honors at Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery.

