CASPER - A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Anthony Church, for Casper Native, Rita (Kelliher) Rochelle, who died June 10, 2021 in Casper.

Rita was born December 7, 1920 in Casper, Wyoming, eldest daughter of Maurice Kelliher, Co. Kerry and Mary Mahoney, Co. Cork, Ireland. Rita, her sister Rosa, and her mother traveled to Ireland when Rita was age six. Rita's Irish cousins remember attending school with the Wyoming lass with black curls and black patent leather shoes.

She graduated from St. Anthony's grade school and Natrona County High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa majoring in English and business. She taught business administration in Yoder and Cody, Wyoming high schools before teaching at Natrona County High School from 1944-1947.

She was married July 19, 1947 to Rodney Rochelle. The couple operated the Rochelle Sheep Company in Arminto, Wyoming and Missouri Valley in Riverton, spending summers at the Middle Fork of the Powder River in the Big Horns.