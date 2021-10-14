Rita (Sullivan) Murphy

Rita Murphy is, and will forever be, “Mom.” Trusting everyone, she was each of our wingman. Her touch? Pure gold. Her children’s friends – even the occasional mean ones! – adored Rita Murphy. How did she make every meal look effortless? How did she know where every stray sock and left shoe were ten minutes before 8:00 Sunday Mass? How was she as beautiful and stunning at midnight as she was at 6:00 am (after doing 20 loads of laundry, cooking, cleaning, supporting and loving)? And how she cared for her aging parents and aunts, priests, nuns, and total strangers – while wrangling and doing everything for her husband and 12 children – is unfathomable. Rita made each of us feel liked she loved only us.