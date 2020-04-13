Robbin Ray Blakeley
SHERIDAN—Robbin Ray Blakeley, 66, of Sheridan, WY died at his residence on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Robbin was born in Hot Spring, SD on August 21, 1953. Robbin was raised in Edgemont, SD and moved with his parents to Newcastle, WY where he graduated from Newcastle High School in 1971. Robbin married Nancy Lee Decker in 1972. They had two children, Shawn (1972) and Marci (1976). The family moved to Glenrock, WY in 1974 prior to moving to Sheridan, WY in 1987. The couple eventually divorced in 1994.
Robbin worked most of his life in the coal mines, primarily as a dragline operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rob enjoyed big game hunting around the world, eventually filling his home with trophies. His love of guns and ammunition started at an early age and continued throughout his life. Rob was well known for being a gunsmith. He customized his own guns, created “Wyoming Bonded Bullets” to produce custom ammo, and developed a rare and unique gun collection. He was a rugged individualist that adopted several hobbies throughout his life including, boxing, photography, cars, and cooking.
Robbin is survived by his parents, Glen and Freda Blakeley; his siblings, Richard Blakeley, Scott Blakeley, and Lea Ann Carr; his children, Shawn Blakeley and Marci Mangold; and four grandchildren, Katelyn, Max, Tyler and Bella Mangold; Robbin served as a father figure to Damien and Lizzy DeTavenier. Rob will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Cremation and local arrangements have been entrusted to Kane Funeral Home. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
A memorial will be held at a later date when social distancing and travel restrictions have been lifted.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.