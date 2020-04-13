× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robbin Ray Blakeley

SHERIDAN—Robbin Ray Blakeley, 66, of Sheridan, WY died at his residence on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Robbin was born in Hot Spring, SD on August 21, 1953. Robbin was raised in Edgemont, SD and moved with his parents to Newcastle, WY where he graduated from Newcastle High School in 1971. Robbin married Nancy Lee Decker in 1972. They had two children, Shawn (1972) and Marci (1976). The family moved to Glenrock, WY in 1974 prior to moving to Sheridan, WY in 1987. The couple eventually divorced in 1994.

Robbin worked most of his life in the coal mines, primarily as a dragline operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rob enjoyed big game hunting around the world, eventually filling his home with trophies. His love of guns and ammunition started at an early age and continued throughout his life. Rob was well known for being a gunsmith. He customized his own guns, created “Wyoming Bonded Bullets” to produce custom ammo, and developed a rare and unique gun collection. He was a rugged individualist that adopted several hobbies throughout his life including, boxing, photography, cars, and cooking.