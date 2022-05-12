CASPER — Robert Agatston, born in New York City on April 20, 1923, died peacefully in his sleep March 7, 2022 at the age of 99.

A lifetime learner, he enrolled in the Ohio State University at age 16, earning a degree before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He earned the Bronze Star for his service in France and Germany and was honorably discharged at the end of World War II in 1945. Using the GI Bill following the war, he graduated with a doctorate from Columbia University and began his career as a geologist for the Atlanta Richfield Company in Casper, Wyoming. It was there where he met Anna Drew Ikard, and they were married for 45 until her death in 2002.

He loved to travel, was a connoisseur of the arts, a voracious reader of books, and was always a student in search of knowledge. He also loved parties, making speeches, and dancing at weddings. He supported liberal causes and was interested in people no matter who they were and where they were from. Above all, he was devoted to his family, including his four children, Jace, Amy, Stephen, and Andrew and their spouses, his seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support public education, human rights, and conservation efforts.