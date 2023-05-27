Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Robert Alfred Larson was born in Lewistown, MT on September 18, 1960, to Donald and Sandra Larson. Robert had the ability to do just about anything that he put his mind to. He was proud of the time that he spent in the US Navy, he was a Petty Officer 2nd Class-E5-EM2 and he served on the USS Ticonderoga, as well as a base in Bermuda. In recent years he became close to his daughter, Nicole and grandson, Tristan.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother and step father: Sandra and William Rush; his daughter, Nicole Larson; his brother, Brett T. Hull-Larson and his nephew, Stephen Larson.

He is survived by his father, Donald Larson; grandson, Tristan Liberty; sister in-law, Sheree Hull-Larson; siblings: Patricia (Dale) Danielson, Everett (Emily) Larson, Ben (Lindsey) Larson also, nephews nieces and their families.

Robert passed away, November 10, 2022 after a long battle with mental health issues, cancer, and depression from the loss of his only child.

Internment of Robert’s ashes will be held on June 5, 2023, at Fort Snelling, 7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55450. We are to arrive by 1:45 p.m. and meet at the Assembly Area, Lane#2. His service is at 2:00 p.m.

In memory of Robert donations may be made to Range Regional Animal Rescue, in Hibbing, MN. They were kind enough to take his two cats, Clyde and Claud and find them homes. Venmo: RRARHIBBING