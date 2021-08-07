CHEYENNE— Robert Arthur “Bob” Tenney, 75, died Saturday July 31, 2021, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born March 20, 1946, in Billings, Montana, the son of Raymond Tenney and Florence E. Wagstaff (Kansier).

He was predeceased by his wife, Pamela K. McClure-Tenney.

He held many track records, played football, and wrestled at West High School, in Billings, Montana from 1962-1965. He proudly served as a Sargent on the 64th Advisory Team in the U.S Army and was the recipient of Bronze Star for his courageous effort during the Vietnam War. He was discharged on August 25, 1968.

He was the President of the Sweetwater County Recreation Board in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1983. His career spanned from Safety Supervisor at Conoco Pipeline, Owner of Magic Car Wash and XE Distributing, to being a Supervisor at Colorado Lein.

He was an active member of the Shrine Indians and a 32 degree Freemason. For numerous years, he was a volunteer at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and helped coach soccer for the Cheyenne Sting Soccer Association.