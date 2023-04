CASPER — Robert “Bob” Cox born August 9, 1938 in Peoria, Illinois, passed away in his home on March 27, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife, Marian Cox; children, Jennifer Rabette, Carolyn Casey Dunn, Michelle Koerber, Lisa Koerber, Kesa Sage, Adel Hanley; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.