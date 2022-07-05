CASPER — On July 11, 2022 the family of Bob Wedlock will hold a Celebration of Life at the Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom located at 150 W. 2nd Street at 6:00 PM. We would like to invite all who knew him to come and attend the Navy Funeral Honors ceremony, share your stories and honor his memory.

Robert (Bob) E. Wedlock, 91, of Casper WY, passed away on February 15, 2022 with loving members of his family by his side.

Bob was born in Gebo, Wyoming to Alfred Stanley and Annie Louise (Cole) Wedlock on July 30, 1930, the third born son of that union. He went to high school in Thermopolis, Wyoming and graduated in 1948. He graduated from the United States Maritime Service training school in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1950. He worked for Cleveland Cliffs Iron Ore Company on the Great Lakes sailing on the hauling freighter SS Champlain.

In March 1951 Bob joined the US Navy despite having a deferment from the draft at that time. While in the Navy he attained the rank of Quarter Master 2nd Class Petty Officer, which was a rank that involved signaling and navigation. He served on the USS Waxwing (AM 389) which was designated as a mine sweeper off the coast of Korea. For his service in the Navy he was awarded the United Nations Service Metal, the Korean Service Metal and the National Defense Service Metal.

Upon his honorable discharge from the US Navy in 1955 he returned to the Great Lakes, this time sailing on the SS Cadillac.

Despite being born in a land locked state and having a passion for the sea, after his discharge from service in the Navy, he than chose to attend barber college in Long Beach, CA. He returned to Casper and then began a career spanning over 40 plus years as a much beloved barber to many in Casper. That time was briefly interrupted when he went back to sea transporting explosives back and forth to the orient for the Military Sea Transport Services.

In 1958 Bob married Maxine (Mattern) Wedlock. They were the parents of Robert Scott Wedlock and Tammy Louise Wedlock. That marriage ended with her passing in December 2004. Bob found love again and took as his bride, Cheryl Harkins on August 20, 2007.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy; grandchildren; nieces; nephews and his wonderful wife, Cheryl.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Leland R. and Stanley L. Wedlock.

Bob was an avid, self taught gardener and memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Casper Community Greenhouse Project, www.growcasper.org/donations.