It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Robert (Bob) M. Doyle, on July 22, 2022, at his home in Shepherd, Montana. Bob was born in Waterloo, Iowa, raised in Cheyenne and Casper, Wyoming, and graduated in 1970 from Kelly Walsh High School, Casper, Wyoming.

Growing up in Wyoming, Bob naturally became an avid outdoorsman. He shared his love for the mountains, camping, big-game hunting, fishing, and skiing with family and friends. Bob’s passion for the outdoors ultimately became the determining factor in his decision to relocate to Montana in 1999, where he worked at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings until his retirement in 2017. Bob had an unwavering work ethic, steadfast integrity, and an excellent sense of humor.

In 1979 Bob married Lori Workman. To this union came one son, Gregory Allan Doyle, who blessed Bob with a beautiful granddaughter, Taya Lexis Doyle in 2002. Bob’s son and granddaughter were always a priority in his life; he treasured every moment spent with them. Over the years Bob and his son spent countless days together traveling, attending sporting events, hunting, fishing, and camping.

In 1996 Bob married Juli Hindman. They enjoyed life together and had many adventures, including traveling, camping, fishing, hunting, and raising Dachshunds. Bob’s love for walleye fishing found them frequently traveling to North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Canada.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Forest Daryl Doyle and Shirley Mae Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Juli Doyle; son, Greg Doyle (Lindsay); granddaughter, Taya Doyle and two sisters: Dr. Michelle D. Aldrich (Andy) and Sharyl D. Adcock.

No official service will be held. Family photos and memories will be posted on the Tribute Wall at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Friends are welcome to share memories on the funeral home’s website.

Those wishing to send condolences in the form of florals may send them to the funeral home. Cards may be sent to the Doyle Family, P.O. Box 53, Shepherd, MT 59079.