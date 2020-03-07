Robert Claude Gettys

CASPER - Robert Claude Gettys, age 90, passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home. Services will be conducted at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with Pastor Mary Shivers Schmidt officiating. Interment will be with military honors at Highland Cemetery in Casper following the service.

Robert was born on January 26, 1930 to Claude L. and Izma V. (Hamm) Gettys in Sheridan WY. He graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College and then Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. He served for two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps where he was stationed in Korea in 1952 and 1953 with the 101st Signal Batallion, IX Corps during the Korean conflict as a cryptographer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Marianne Kendall on June 5, 1953 in Sheridan WY. They moved to Casper in 1954 where he was employed by the Department of Interior, US Geological Survey and became the Chief Accountant for the eight state Northern Rocky Mountain Region.