Robert Claude Gettys
CASPER - Robert Claude Gettys, age 90, passed away on March 2, 2020 at his home. Services will be conducted at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with Pastor Mary Shivers Schmidt officiating. Interment will be with military honors at Highland Cemetery in Casper following the service.
Robert was born on January 26, 1930 to Claude L. and Izma V. (Hamm) Gettys in Sheridan WY. He graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College and then Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. He served for two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps where he was stationed in Korea in 1952 and 1953 with the 101st Signal Batallion, IX Corps during the Korean conflict as a cryptographer.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Marianne Kendall on June 5, 1953 in Sheridan WY. They moved to Casper in 1954 where he was employed by the Department of Interior, US Geological Survey and became the Chief Accountant for the eight state Northern Rocky Mountain Region.
Robert was active in the Wyoming Credit Union movement having served as President of the Casper Feds Federal Credit Union, President of the Pioneer Chapter of Credit Unions and Data Processing Specialist for the Wyoming Credit Union League. He was also a charter member of the Golden Kiwanis Club of Casper and was awarded the lifetime membership in 2015.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marianne; daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Gettys) and Jonathan P. Binder, MD of Casper; grandsons, Nicholas Aaron (Megan) of Jacksonville, FL and Matthew Sean of Waco, TX; and one great-grandson, Declan, of Jacksonville, FL.
Robert was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 Wilson Street, Casper, WY or a charity of the donor's choice.