Robert D. “Bob’ Eldridge

LONGMONT, Colo.—Robert D. Eldridge was born in Brewster, Neb. on May 4, 1927. He passed away in Fort Collins, Colo. on January 26, 2022. Bob served in the Navy during WWII, then worked for Amoco in Midwest, WY and retired after 37 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Eldridge; mother, Alice Sargent; and wife of 56 years, Twyla Branstetter Eldridge.

Bob is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jean Hanson Eldridge; three children, Bob Eldridge, Jr. (Debbie) of Mesa, AZ, Jeanne Ehlert (Ken) of Monument, CO, Julie Wilson (Rodger) of Longmont, CO; six grandchildren ; 12 great-grandchildren; and four stepchildren from his marriage to Jean.

His celebration of life will be held at Woodmoor Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO on May 28th from 1:00-3:00 pm.