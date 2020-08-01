× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Dale Alm

CASPER—Casper, Wyoming is the best place to grow up! Bob told me that often while we were courting. I am saddened to say that Bob passed away March 1, 2020.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 29th, at Foothillls Christian Church, , 315 Bradley, El Cajon, CA 92029.

The fourth child of Archie and Georgia (Hart) Alm, Bob was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska on September 2, 1936. Five years old and playing in a vacant lot with little brother, Don, a small fire started. Bob’s attempts to extinguish it caused severe burns to his right leg. When amputation was advised, Mom declined. He healed, and ran track in school and enjoyed other sports throughout life.

Upon graduating from NCHS in 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, beginning his service to our country during the Korean War. He met me, Donna Reynolds, while based in San Diego. We married in 1957, and happily made Casper home, later moving to San Diego. Cindy, Bob Jr. and Sheri made us a family.