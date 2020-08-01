Robert Dale Alm
CASPER—Casper, Wyoming is the best place to grow up! Bob told me that often while we were courting. I am saddened to say that Bob passed away March 1, 2020.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 29th, at Foothillls Christian Church, , 315 Bradley, El Cajon, CA 92029.
The fourth child of Archie and Georgia (Hart) Alm, Bob was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska on September 2, 1936. Five years old and playing in a vacant lot with little brother, Don, a small fire started. Bob’s attempts to extinguish it caused severe burns to his right leg. When amputation was advised, Mom declined. He healed, and ran track in school and enjoyed other sports throughout life.
Upon graduating from NCHS in 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, beginning his service to our country during the Korean War. He met me, Donna Reynolds, while based in San Diego. We married in 1957, and happily made Casper home, later moving to San Diego. Cindy, Bob Jr. and Sheri made us a family.
Bob spent close to 50 years doing work he loved, driving big rigs around the country, gaining “Driver of the Year” and other honors. He enjoyed S.D. Padres and Chargers games and, of course Wyoming Cowboys games.Hobbies included reading, golfing, fishing, waterskiing and bowling.
Family was always first with Bob. Motor home trips began with the birth of the first of 20 grandchildren. Vacations and visiting Casper as a family was incredibly fun. Following retirement, the house was sold, the big RV purchased, and the next six years we traveled the country together.
Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Slack; father, Archie Alm; mother, Georgia Alm Bullington; step-father, Ray Bullington; sister, Dorothy Johnson; brothers, Archie, Dick and Don Alm; step-brothers, Noel and Leslie Bullington; brother-in-law, Joe Johnson; and sister-in-law, Julie Alm.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; son, Bob Alm Jr. (Karen); daughter, Sheri Cucjen (Rick); grandchildren, Jason (Jacquelyn), Steve (Marissa) and Breann Slack, Bobby, Lucas (Heather), Joseph (Rachael), Isaac, Hosanna, Anastasia, Sophia, Elizabeth, Natalia, Caleb, Gabriel and Ethan Alm, Laura Stojanowski (Ski), Spencer Voshell, Sabrina Waugh (Danny), and Levi and Michael Voshell; great-grandchildren, Eliza Peet, Joseph Slack, August and Aria Alm, and Noah Slack. In Casper, Bob is survived by sisters-in-law, Marge Alm and Patsy Alm; plus many loved nieces and nephews in Casper, San Diego and elsewhere.
Memorials can be made to Sharp Hospice Care Fund, 8881 Fletcher Pkwy, Ste. 336, La Mesa, CA 91942.
